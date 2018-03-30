Nacogdoches man speaks out about being the victim of a hit and run

The cyclist, who was a victim of a hit and run accident with a semi-truck Wednesday morning, spoke out Friday about his experience.

The accident happened early, Wednesday morning at the intersection of State Highway 21 West and US highway 59.

According to the cyclist, Thomas Matthew Smith, the driver of the semi didn't wait for Smith to cross and drove right over him.

"I knew the second I sat down on the side of the road that something was wrong," Smith said.

Doctors at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital told Smith that he had broken six ribs, fractured his back in two places, and broken an ankle.

"I should not be lying here talking to you right now," Smith said. "I should not be in a position to where I'm able to get well. But, I am."

Nacogdoches police have not located the driver of the rig, who kept driving after hitting Smith.

Smith's mother, Marie Sell, said she is grateful for the good Samaritans who called the police after Smith was hit but also said she's still in shock.

"I know it's dangerous to ride at night," Sell said. "But, I never expected Matt to be run over."

Smith said he wants to use this new lease on life to help other people from ending up injured like him.

"And, I think drivers need to be aware that they're not the only ones out on the road and that the road doesn't just belong to them," Smith said.

The Nacogdoches Police Department is asking that if anyone has any information on this hit and run that they contact Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers.

You can also donate to help Smith get back on his feet by going to any Community Bank of Texas and donating to the account under the name of "Matthew Smith Benefit Account."

