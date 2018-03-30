Angelina College announces new financial aid choice for summer semesters

Angelina College announced Tuesday that financial aid through the Pell Grant would be available to students taking summer semester classes.

The Department of Education announced this change in the grant nearly a year ago, but the change didn't go into effect until the 2017-2018 scholastic year.

Angelina College's scholastic year starts in the fall, so the summer of 2018 is the first time the college was able to apply for the Pell Grant.

"Why I'm excited about it is all of our students who wanted to take classes are going to get enough money to pay for their classes totally, pay for their books, and hopefully offset a little bit of their other expenses affiliated with their classes in the summer," said tSue Jones, the colleges financial advisor.

According to Angelina College officials, students who have not completed their 2017-2018 FAFSA still have time to complete it and be eligible for the Pell Grant if they complete the form by April 27.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.