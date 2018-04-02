Groves man dies in 2-vehicle Jasper County wreck involving motorcycle, car

A man from Groves in Jefferson County died in a two-vehicle wreck involving a car and a motorcycle that occurred near Kirbyville Saturday evening.

Sgt. Josh Hancock with the Kirbyville Police Department said that the wreck occurred at about 5:47 p.m. on Saturday. He said that a full-size Mercury passenger car was headed south on U.S. Highway 96 when the driver ran a red light and attempted to turn left onto FM 363.

The Mercury turned in front of the northbound 1995 Honda Goldwing motorcycle, which collided with the car. Both the driver of the motorcycle and his passenger, a woman were ejected from the bike.

Hancock said that Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Smith pronounced the driver of the motorcycle dead at the scene.

The passenger on the motorcycle was airlifted to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for surgery. Hancock said that the woman is in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit and hat EMS personnel at the scene of the wreck said the woman was in “critical condition.”

The three people in the Mercury were taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Hancock said.

Hancock said they aren’t going to release any of the names of the people involved in the wreck because they are still trying to notify the motorcycle driver’s next of kin.

