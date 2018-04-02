Four killed in three-vehicle wreck near Zavalla

Four people were killed Sunday night in a three-vehicle crash north of Zavalla.

The Texas Department of Public Saftey says the crash occurred at about 9:15 p.m. about five miles north of Zavalla. A preliminary DPS investigation states that a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car was traveling south when it reportedly drove into the northbound lane in an attempt to pass a slower vehicle.

The Chevrolet collided head-on with a 2006 Chevrolet SUV that was traveling north, killing the driver and three passengers in the southbound car. DPS reports that the driver of the SUV was also injured and was transported to a hospital by a medical helicopter.

DPS says a third vehicle traveling northbound struck the Chevrolet SUV. The driver and passengers in the third vehicle were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Four people in the first vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene by an Angelina County justice of the peace.

The identities of those involved have not been released at this time.

DPS says the crash remains under investigation.

