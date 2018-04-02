Flu strain b has East Texans concerned

A second wave of Influenza B is sweeping the nation, but this time, your child could be more likely to catch it.

The flu season may be winding down, but parents of young children have reason to remain watchful.

A report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the Influenza B tends to be more severe for younger children.

“It’s a bit scary,” said Sherricka Calvin, a parent. “Because she's had it so recently and they're like back to back, that's scary all in itself. She already has low immunity, and it's not good for anybody.”

Calvin’s 11-year-old daughter, Tia Maxie, battled with Influenza B during the first wave and can't imagine what it would be like to have the flu again.

“My stomach was hurting, I felt weak, and I had strep throat,” Tia Maxie said.

Calvin said with this go-round, she's taking more safety precautions.

“Keep sanitizing, continue to check for her fever, make sure she's not catching anything, and just monitor her and the area,” Calvin said.

Along with parents like Calvin, school officials are making preparations as well.

“Our nurses are notifying us if they see a large number of cases coming into their office then we will be on guard for that,” said Superintendent David Flowers.

Flowers said the flu took a toll on student sand staff from the week before Christmas all the way up to spring break, but now, attendance numbers are back to normal.

And as for Tia Maxie, relying on her faith will keep her calm if the flu returns.

“I just need to pray about it,” Tia Maxie said.

Officials said Influenza B is just as severe as illnesses associated with Influenza A, and getting your flu shot is the best safety precaution to take while strains continue to circulate.

