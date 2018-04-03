Foehner makes it to top 24 of 'Idol'

In what appeared to be an easy decision for judges, Shelbyville native Cade Foehner advanced to the round of 24 in Monday night's episode of "American Idol."

Foehner sang a rendition of Kaleo's "No Good" during the show's showcase round.

Judges Lionel Ritchie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan normally held contestants in suspense before letting them know if they would advance or be eliminated but quickly let Foehner know he had advanced.

"Idol" returns to KTRE Sunday night at 7 p.m.

