Affidavit: Lufkin man got 14-year-old drunk, sexually assaulted her

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old man last week in connection with allegations that he got a 14-year-old girl drunk on several occasions and sexually assaulted her.

Jarrod Anthony Rosario, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County jail on a second-degree felony sexual assault of a child charge. His bond amount has been set at $70,000.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by the Hudson Police Department, Child Protective Services notified an HPD officer about an outcry of sexual assault on Jan. 2. The officer contacted the alleged victim’s father, and the father said that Rosario had given his daughter drugs and alcohol and had sexually assaulted her.

The Hudson PD officer told the victim’s father that they needed to set up a forensic interview at Harold’s House in Lufkin. A forensic interview was conducted with the alleged victim at Harold’s House on Jan. 10. A Hudson PD lieutenant observed the interview.

During the interview, the alleged victim made two outcries of sexual assault. The girl told the interviewer that over the course of the summer of 2017, Rosario gave her alcohol and then sexually assaulted her, the affidavit stated.

The alleged victim said she specifically remembered two incidents, but she couldn’t remember the exact dates, the affidavit stated.

In the first incident detailed by the victim, the victim and Rosario were drinking at a home on Silverton Street in Hudson when he led her to his car and sexually assaulted her in several different ways.

According to the affidavit, the second incident occurred at the same house on Silverton Street. The alleged victim said that she and Rosario had been drinking before he sexually assaulted her.

The alleged victim said there could have been more times that Rosario sexually assaulted her, but she didn’t remember.

