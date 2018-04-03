Affidavit: Lufkin man got 14-year-old drunk, sexually assaulted her

Tuesday's bad weather brought with it limbs down, homes damaged, and, of course, power outages.More >>
The Unite's Arrive Alive tour stopped by Central High School today to educate students on the dangers of driving impaired.More >>
Lufkin’s City Council got a unique coffee delivery during Tuesday’s meeting when the police department showed off its new tactical robot.More >>
Travelers along State Highway 21 near the Sabine-San Augustine county line will soon have a unique opportunity.
A Lufkin mom is grateful that she didn’t let her three children hunt Easter eggs Sunday morning. According to the Lufkin Police Department, a man who had just assaulted his girlfriend ran from LPD officers and crashed his SUV through the fence at the Crystal Morones' home on Betty Drive before he tried to flee on foot.More >>
