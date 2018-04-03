Lufkin mom grateful no one was hurt after suspect crashed SUV in yard Easter morning

A Lufkin mom is grateful that she didn’t let her three children hunt Easter eggs Sunday morning.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, a man who had just assaulted his girlfriend ran from LPD officers and crashed his SUV through the fence at a home on Betty Drive before he tried to flee on foot.

Devin Gilbert, 26, of Jasper, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree felony assault of a family member - impeding breath or circulation charge, a state-jail felony criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000 charge, a state-jail felony evading arrest with a vehicle charge, a Class B misdemeanor driving with an invalid license charge, a Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charge, and a Class C misdemeanor no driver’s license charge.

Collectively, Gilbert’s bond amount was set at $22,500.

Crystal, the woman who lives in the home on Betty Drive, said that on Easter morning, a man who was later identified as Gilbert crashed through her fence and wound up in her backyard.

“A young man was running away from the cops and was surrounded in my neighborhood, and he decided that he would escape by running through my backyard,” Crystal said in a message to the KTRE Facebook page. “My 3 small children wanted to play outside Easter morning, and I really wanted to let them play, but I asked them to clean their room first. Thank God I did.”

Crystal said Gilbert came within three feet of hitting her children’s room.

The Lufkin mom said she’s “extremely grateful no one was hurt.”

According to the narrative of the Lufkin Police Department offense report, LPD officers responded to an apartment in the 1200 block of E. Denman Avenue Sunday morning to check out a report of an assault in progress. When they got to the scene, they were told that the suspect was driving away in a white SUV.

One of the LPD officers that arrived at the scene to assist was about to leave his patrol unit when he noticed a white SUV drive past him at a high rate of speed. When he heard that the driver of the SUV was a suspect, he gave chase with his lights and siren on, a supplement to the report stated.

During the chase, Gilbert allegedly turned south onto Esther Boulevard and then east on Sue Drive. Eventually, Gilbert wound up on Betty Drive. After other responding LPD officers cut Gilbert’s SUV off, he tried to evade them by driving through the front yard of a home in the 1400 block of Betty Drive and crashing through Crystal's’ fence.

Crystal said that she had been listening to music as she cleaned her house when she heard sirens getting closer and closer. She said that she peeked out her window and saw a white SUV go through her yard.

A short time later, a Lufkin PD officer knocked on her front door and asked her if asked if a man had run into her backyard.

Crystal said that they were lucky because her three children could have been Easter egg hunting when Gilbert crashed his SUV in her backyard. She said the vehicle came within three feet of her home. It also narrowly missed her trampoline.

Lufkin PD officers caught Gilbert a short distance away from his vehicle and took him into custody without any further incident.

According to the supplement, Gilbert did about $4,000 worth of damage to the property where Crystal’s house is located.

When the LPD officers spoke to Gilbert’s girlfriend, she told them that she and Gilbert had been arguing because she went out with friends the night before, the report stated. Gilbert allegedly got angry and started hitting his head against the wall.

At one point, the woman tried to get Gilbert’s mother to come pick him up, so she could take her son to church.

When the alleged victim went into the kitchen to get away from Gilbert, he followed her. Gilbert allegedly grabbed her by the back of the head and threw her into the kitchen window. Her head hit the window and broke it, the report stated.

Later, Gilbert threw a dining room chair into the window, the report stated.

“[The victim] stated that she got up, but Gilbert grabbed her and threw her against the TV in the living room,” the report stated. “[The victim] fell on the floor. Gilbert then picked up the TV and threw it on top of [her]. Gilbert then picked up a small shelf and hit [the victim] with it.”

While the woman was on the floor, Gilbert allegedly put his foot on her throat and choked her to the point that she couldn’t breathe.

“He kicked her several times while she was on the floor before taking her car keys and leaving the scene in her vehicle,” the report stated.

According to the report, the victim had small cuts and abrasions from her foot up to her neck. The LPD officers took pictures of her injuries and the damage to her apartment and placed them into evidence.

