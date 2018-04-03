DPS identify individuals involved in Angelina County fatal crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety shared the identities of the individuals involved in the fatal wreck in Angelina County.

The wreck occurred Sunday night on US 69, approximately five miles north of Zavalla, according to DPS.

According to DPS, a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car driven by Marlise Cane, 38, from Port Arthur, TX was traveling south when it reportedly crossed into the northbound lane in order to pass another car.

It was then struck head-on on by a 2006 Chevrolet SUV traveling north. A third vehicle, a 2007 GMC SUV, then struck the Chevrolet SUV, according to DPS.

According to DPS, Cane and the passengers of the passenger car, Savannah Clark, 61, and Alecia Berry, 59, of Port Arthur, and Javon Lewis, 20, from Longview were killed in the crash. They were pronounced dead at the scene by an Angelina County Justice of the Peace.

Tiaji Moore, 21, of Lufkin was in the Chevrolet SUV and was injured and transported to Conroe Regional Medical Center, according to DPS. Carlos Rocha, 46, of Longview was in the 2007 GMC SUV and was transported to a hospital in Lufkin for unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related Story: Four killed in three-vehicle wreck near Zavalla

Copyright 2018 KTRE.com. All rights reserved.