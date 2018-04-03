Pineywoods Cattle Barons Gala goes under the Big Top

Organizers of the 9th annual Pineywoods Cattle Barons Gala are hoping it will be one never forgotten.

The board announced their plans for the event that has raised $3.3 million over the past eight years for cancer research and assistance programs in Angelina County.

This year's event will take place on October 13th at the George H. Henderson Expo Center.

"We are trying to change things up," Chair Lacy Martin said. "We didn't want weather to be an issue or deal with any terrain issues. We have been blessed by our friends that always have lend out their farms. We wanted to try someone new. I think it will be great."

The theme will be 'Under the Big Top -The Greatest Cause on Earth'.

"We will have a vintage circus feel to the event," Martin said.

Martin knows how important this event can be. At 26, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer and her journey through the battle led her to get involved with the Gala and the American Cancer Society.

The big draw to the event every year is the musical entertainment. Past events have included bands such as Restless heart, the Bellamy brothers and John Michael Montgomery. Martin said a few minor details are being worked out and once everything is finalized an announcement will be made.

