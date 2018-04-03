Copy-Police respond to active shooter at YouTube headquarters

(RNN) - Police in San Bruno, CA, are responding to an active shooter at YouTube's headquarters.

Police tweeted for people to stay out of the area due to police activity.

Employees are exiting the building with their hands up and are being frisked by police.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Safe. Got evacuated it. Outside now. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

YouTube is a free video sharing and streaming service. Originally created in 2005, YouTube is one of the most popular sites on the Web. Visitors watch billions of hours of video every month.

YouTube also has a TV service that streams network programming.

