Affidavit: Man sexually assault 16-year-old Houston County girl

Deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with allegations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl.

Fieldon Lane Humble was arrested and charged with second-degree felony sexual assault of a child and second-degree felony indecency with a child.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Est Texas News obtained Tuesday, the victims’ parents came to the sheriff’s office and spoke to an HCSO sergeant on March 17. The parents said that Humble sexually assaulted their daughter on the morning of March 17.

When the HCSO sergeant spoke to the alleged victim, she told him that Humble pulled her clothes down and sexually assaulted her.

Further investigation by the NCSO sergeant revealed that Humble confessed to two witnesses and admitted to sexually assaulting the girl, the affidavit stated.

Later, the alleged victim was taken to Harold’s House in Lufkin for a forensic interview and a SANE exam. The SANE exam showed that the girl had injuries that were consistent with her claims that she had been sexually assaulted, the affidavit stated.

