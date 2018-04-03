Lufkin PD shows off its new tactical robot to city council

Lufkin’s City Council got a unique coffee delivery during Tuesday’s meeting when the police department showed off its new tactical robot.

“We presented our new tactical robot to the city council this afternoon,” a post on the Lufkin Police Department Facebook page stated. “The robot will serve as our officers’ eyes and ears in high-risk situations, preventing unnecessary risk to human life.”

The post also stated that the Lufkin Police Department is excited to have the robot as a new addition to the team.

The Facebook post featured the hashtags #standpipe and #howdoyoutakeyourcoffee.

