Central High School students participate in Arrive Alive Tour

The Unite's Arrive Alive tour stopped by Central High School today to educate students on the dangers of driving impaired.

Each student had a choice to pick texting while driving or driving intoxicated before they got behind the wheel.

A high-tech simulator and impact video was used to show students the potential consequences of distracted driving in a controlled environment.

Many students said this was an eye opener that makes them think twice before driving.

“It’s cool just to be able to get behind the wheel and see what it would actually be like for someone who's taking the risk,” said student Jessica Harrison. “They put people's life in danger who are trying to go on about their day.”



More than 80 students at Central were able to experience the Arrive Alive Tour on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.

