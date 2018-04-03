Numerous power outages following storms in deep ETX, traffic signals affected

Tuesday's bad weather brought with it limbs down, homes damaged, and, of course, power outages.



Oncor is reporting 1,659 customers affected in the Lufkin area. In the Nacogdoches area, only 75 outages are reported. Latest estimated restoration for Nacogdoches, according to stormcenter.oncor.com, is 1 a.m. overnight, and for Lufkin area outages, the site says 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. These times are subject to change.

One Garrison resident said he witnessed a roof landing on a pickup truck that sat in the city's maintenance yard.

"I saw it pancaking that pickup truck right after it happened," said Jaime Serrano, who lives across the maintenance yard.



Just several feet across lay smaller roofs, more evidence of the strom passing through the town.

"It just all of a sudden, it got dark and there was a big clap of thunder and I looked out the den window and it was, that tree was laying over, the limbs of the tree," said Georgia Beard, who witnessed broken tree limbs in her backyard.

Nacogdoches County and TxDOT officials said crews worked to clear the roads and remove any debris left behind from the storm.

Lufkin police encourage drivers to be aware that traffic signals are being affected. Please stay alert and use extreme caution in intersections.

