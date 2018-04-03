Longview's Chris Davis adjusting to new leadoff challenge

The year is young but it is already presenting new challenges for Longview native and Baltimore Oriole Chris Davis.

Davis is batting in the leadoff role which is new for the slugger. Davis though is not phased by the change and says it is all part of an evolution in moving power hitters up to that spot.

"I am looking forward to the new set of challenges," Davis said. "I am just excited about the group of guys we have. I feel like this is a complete team. We have added some guys in the off season that we needed. I am excited for this season."

The year has started slow for Chris and Baltimore. The team is 1-3. Davis is 4-15 with just one hit in the four games.

The Orioles are in Houston which gives Davis a chance to see many of his family members. While Davis is from Longview, multiple family members are in the Lufkin community and just north of Houston. The three game series gave Davis a chance to be near his family early in the season.

"I love when I get to comeback to Texas," Davis said. "I still live here in the off season so I always look forward to it."

Davis grew up watching baseball in Texas and fell in love with the Texas Rangers, which he played for when he started his career. Even though his heart belonged to the Rangers, Davis always found time to catch the Astros on TV. Davis admitted being in Houston for the World Series Ceremony on Monday was special.

"I knew who the Astros where," Davis said. "I liked to watch them. I loved the Killer B's growing up. I like seeing these guys have success and I think it is great for baseball."

Davis is just one of several East Texans or players with ties to East Texas in the league. With the recent success of Trey Cumbie at the University of Houston, Haylen Green at TCU and multiple college prospects at the High School level, Davis said the secret is gone on how good the region is for talent.

"I think it was untapped and unknown talent," Davis said. "It was a hot bed of talent. There was not much exposure. There is more nowadays than when I was in little league and growing up. Texas is so big you can find great talent in a lot of areas but for whatever reason East Texas was ignored. I don't think it is a secret anymore but for a while it was a good secret to keep."

Davis and Baltimore will close out their series in Houston on Wednesday afternoon before heading to the Bronx to take on the Yankees.

