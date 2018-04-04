Lufkin's McDonald preparing for chilly change of scenery

Mycah McDonald will be packing her basketball shoes, clothes and picking up some heavy coats from her favorite department store this summer when she heads to Kansas for college.More >>
Mycah McDonald will be packing her basketball shoes, clothes and picking up some heavy coats from her favorite department store this summer when she heads to Kansas for college.More >>
Tuesday's bad weather brought with it limbs down, homes damaged, and, of course, power outages.More >>
Tuesday's bad weather brought with it limbs down, homes damaged, and, of course, power outages.More >>
The Unite's Arrive Alive tour stopped by Central High School today to educate students on the dangers of driving impaired.More >>
The Unite's Arrive Alive tour stopped by Central High School today to educate students on the dangers of driving impaired.More >>
Lufkin’s City Council got a unique coffee delivery during Tuesday’s meeting when the police department showed off its new tactical robot.More >>
Lufkin’s City Council got a unique coffee delivery during Tuesday’s meeting when the police department showed off its new tactical robot.More >>
Travelers along State Highway 21 near the Sabine-San Augustine county line will soon have a unique opportunity.
Travelers along State Highway 21 near the Sabine-San Augustine county line will soon have a unique opportunity.