Lufkin's McDonald preparing for chilly change of scenery

Mycah McDonald will be packing her basketball shoes, clothes and picking up some heavy coats from her favorite department store this summer when she heads to Kansas for college.

On Wednesday morning the Lufkin senior signed to play college basketball at Central Christian College located in McPherson, Kansas.

"I love the coach and how they always kept in contact with me," McDonald said. "This gives me a chance to ply at a four year school. I will be nervous that I am away from my family and it's going to get cold so I am going to need a lot of coats. That will bother me a bit since I don't like to be cold."

McDonald led the Lady Pack to a first round playoff appearance her senior year and grabbed MVP honors in 12-6A after suffering an injury her junior year.

"It took a lot of work over the summer," McDonald said. "It took a lot of time and prayer. I prayed a lot before the season and that helped because I always have to keep God first."

Central Christian is part of the NAIA Division II level in the Sooner Athletic Conference. The lady Tigers typically play 30 regular season games plus two exhibition games against NCAA teams. They are coached by Marc Golden who attended the signing.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.