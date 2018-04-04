Driver in Houston County home-invasion robbery agrees to six years probation

One of the men involved in a sexually charged Houston County home-invasion robbery that occurred in the summer of 2017 agreed to a plea bargain deal of six years of probation Monday.

Assistant Houston County District Attorney Roger White said that Fabian Vasquez was the driver in the incident. He added that Fabian Vasquez didn’t go into the house or participate in the robbery.

Fabian Vasquez will be required to pay restitution, White said.

Jose Vasquez who was also involved in the home-invasion robbery, pleaded guilty Monday as well. He agreed to a plea-bargain deal of 10 years in prison.

Initially, East Texas News reported that there were four suspects in the home-invasion robbery. A woman was thought to be involved at first, but she was never charged.

When they were first arrested, Fabian Vasquez, Jose Vasquez, and Jay Barrett were all charged with first-degree aggravated robbery.

The affidavit East Texas News obtained on Monday stated that Barrett, Jose Vazquez, and another suspect named Xavier kicked in the front door of a home in the 100 block of Park Place in Crockett in the early morning hours of June 12, 2017. Two of the people recognized Barrett’s face and his voice, the affidavit stated.

Barrett was allegedly armed with a handgun, which appeared to be a black semiautomatic pistol, and the other two men were armed with baseball bats, according to the victims. A man and his two children, ages, 16 and 14, were in the home when the home-invasion robbery occurred, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, Barrett and the other two men were looking for cash and guns. When they didn’t find what they had been looking for, they stole flat-screen televisions, a laptop, and game consoles, the affidavit stated.

During the course of the robbery, the man known as Xavier went to the juvenile girl’s room and questioned her about her sexual experience. He then allegedly forced her to lift her shirt and touched her inappropriately.

The boy stayed in his bed, and Barrett came into his room and put the gun to his head, the affidavit stated.

At that point, the suspects left the scene in two vehicles and headed toward the Trinity/Huntsville area on State Highway 19. Surveillance video from Broxon’s Hardware in Lovelady showed two vehicles traveling south on SH 19 about the time the suspects’ vehicles would have been coming through the area.

When the victims were identified at the sheriff’s office, they said they were 100 percent certain that Barrett was one of the suspects and identified him via a driver’s license photo. They also said that he used to be their neighbor and was well known to them, the affidavit stated.

Barrett allegedly made contact with the female victim on Facebook on June 12, 2017, saying, “im around," and when the victim replied ‘and,” he said, “ooo my bad.”

The affidavit stated that Barrett, Fabian Vazquez, Jose Vazquez, and a woman made the people in the home fearful of bodily injury or death to commit theft.

On June 21, 2017, two Houston County Sheriff’s Office investigators traveled to McKee, Kentucky, where authorities caught Barrett, Fabian Vazquez, and Jose Vasquez in the act of committing a burglary, the affidavit stated.

When the HCSO investigators interviewed Fabian Vasquez, he allegedly provided them with a full confession and provided details of the other suspects’ involvement.

In addition, the vehicle the three men were in when they were captured was used in the Houston County home-invasion robbery and contained evidence that included black ski masks, the affidavit stated.

