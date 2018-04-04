Aryan brotherhood member, 2 others, arrested in Jasper County, stolen car, drugs found

Three people have been arrested after a home was raided in Jasper County Wednesday, one of which are confirmed members of the Aryan Brotherhood.

Anthony Early Charles Iles, 28, of Vidor, Tracy Leann Collier, 39, of Vidor, and Gary Dale Allen, 39, of Lufkin, were all arrested for theft of property.

Around 8 a.m. this morning, the Jasper Police Department, along with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office converged on a house on Highway 63 West, just east of the Angelina Grocery Convenience Store.

The joint investigation began when the narcotics division of the Jasper Police Department received valuable intelligence that a stolen vehicle along with narcotics was at the residence. Narcotics officers conducted surveillance and gathered other evidence to solidify the information that had been received to obtain a search warrant signed by District Judge Walker.

At the residence, officers found marijuana, methamphetamine, and a 2015 Dodge sedan reported stolen out of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana.

Collier was also wanted out of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for theft by check.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, additional warrants could be obtained in the future.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.