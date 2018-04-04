Another First Alert Weather Day scheduled for Friday night

With a very active storm pattern taking shape in early April, we are tracking another cold front that will bring us another decent chance to see heavy rain and even a few strong-to-severe thunderstorms as we head into Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Since some of the storms will be disruptive in nature, we have declared a First Alert Weather Day for the overnight hours on Friday and early Saturday morning.

Just like the storm system that plagued us on Tuesday, our main severe weather threat will be strong, damaging winds that could reach 60 mph or greater in a few locations. There is also a lesser threat of hail, but high winds will be the main concern as a line of heavy storms races south out of Northeast Texas.

Since these storms will be racing through East Texas, rainfall amounts will generally be in the one-half-to-one inch range, posing no significant flood threat.

It should be noted that the arrival of the main line of the storms will occur when many of you are sleeping, since they are expected to arrive during the overnight hours of Friday and into the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Therefore, make sure you have a way to get watches and warnings for your area.

One of the best ways to monitor the where you live and receive those severe weather alerts is through our FREE KTRE First Alert weather app. on both your smart phone and tablet devices. In addition to the severe weather alerts we provide, you can also view our interactive radar, get hourly forecasts, and watch video updates on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, all in the palm of your hand.

If you do not have a smart phone, we also have another FREE service called First Alert ThunderCall. With ThunderCall, you can register as many phones as you would like, and when a severe thunderstorm, flash flood, or tornado warning is issued for your specific zip code, you will receive a personal phone call from our First Alert weather team.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.