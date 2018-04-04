'Cruising at low altitude,' Truck tows plane down highway

No, your eyes aren't deceiving you, you may have seen a plane rolling through deep East Texas today.

KTRE viewers reached out to us after spotting a large aircraft rolling down the highway!

The Sports Hawk plane was seen in Diboll around 2:30 p.m. by Patsy Colbert at the History Center. She spotted the aircraft coming off FM 1818 and turning south onto US 59. Traffic was stopped for several minutes as the large aircraft crossed lanes.

Lufkin police say they didn't get any phone calls regarding the plane being towed through the city. However, several city employees did report seeing it shortly after the lunch hour and said it was heading north through town.

The "Polk County Enterprise" website stated that the Boeing 727 fuselage passed through Livingston on its way to the Port of Houston Wednesday, where it is reported that it will be shipped to Austria to become a restaurant.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.