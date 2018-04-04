Lufkin post office to close down at end of month

The US Postal service announced Wednesday that the downtown Lufkin post office will be closing, towards the end of April.

According to a release from the US Postal Service, the cause for the closure, which is effective April 27, is stated as a termination of the facility's lease.

Owners of post office boxes at the Keltys Station on Raguet Street are being told that their box numbers will stay the same, but that they'll just need to get a new key before they are moved to the main location, on South John Reddit.

The postmaster at the Lufkin's main post office was not available for comment.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.