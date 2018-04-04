Lufkin school honors woman that lived life of service like MLK

It’s been 50 years since the assassination of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr., and today students and staff at Brookhollow Elementary honored a woman who lived by his acts of service.

Sue Stafford was a native of Frisco, Texas, but her kind acts traveled to Lufkin through her son Brooke Stafford.

“Everybody can be great because everybody can serve,” said grandson Wil Stafford.

The King's words are what family members said fueled Sue Stafford’s energy to give.

She taught for 48 years and was able to impact a lot of people,” said son Brooke Stafford.

According to Brookhollow staff members, when Sue’s son became a coach at the elementary campus, they could see her kind heart through him.

That’s why the campus took this day to participate in #ServeLikeSue.

“She was always serving others, and she has passed that down to her son Brooke,” said Principal April Sebesta. “Today is a day we honor his mother, and I feel like she would want us to honor him for all he does.”

Students made cards for the maintenance and transportation department and brought treats to custodians. Teachers even received free slushieshes.

“We just wanted to show our kids that service above self is going to make you a better person,” Sebesta said.

Stafford’s grandsons say because of her service they're inspired to give back.

“I brought my friend McDonald's today because he really worked hard on a test,” said grandson Grant Stafford.

“I raised money for the playground, and if she wasn't there I wouldn't have been able to do this,” Wil Stafford said.

Students in Dallas and Oklahoma also participated in #ServeLikeSue.

Her family members said they are overjoyed by the love and support.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.

