Lufkin event highlights "Sexual Assault Awareness Month"

East Texans came out Wednesday to support those affected by sexual assault in the city of Lufkin's annual, "Prevention in the Park".

Lufkin's mayor, Bob Brown was one of many city leaders speaking at the event alongside Judge Clyde Harrington.

The judge spoke about the criminal aspect of sexual assault.

A sane nurse, who's job it is to medically examine sexual assault victims, shared her experience in hopes of raising awareness for the crime.

The organizers from the Family Crisis Center of East Texas highlighted 2018's sexual assault awareness month theme of "raising your voice in support."

"The purpose is just to create awareness about sexual violence and also educate the community about the services the Family Crisis Center provides to survivors," said executive director, Heather Kartye. "And, also educate individuals in the hopes of preventing sexual violence from occurring in the first place."

The Family Crisis Center's services include a 24-hour crisis hot line, an emergency shelter, and other education programs completely free of charge.

