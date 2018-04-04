LISD school board to host informational over school bond



A lunch and learn event is happening Thursday at the Lufkin Middle School.

The event is being put on to educate parents and the community on the Lufkin Independent School District's bond proposal.

The proposal was created to build and a new middle school.

Before early voting begins on the April 23rd, school officials want to give residents an opportunity to tour the middle school and learn more about why they feel the proposal is necessary.

“When you have good information you can make good decisions,” said Superintendent LaTonya Goffney. “So this is an opportunity for us to give our community good information and then ultimately they'll make the decision on how they vote.”

The event will be held Thursday, April 05, 2018 in the Lufkin Middle School library starting at noon.

