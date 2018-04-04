Trial starts for Lufkin man accused of having sexual contact with a child

A Lufkin man accused of having sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl appeared in court Wednesday.

Last September, Mauricio Chacon was arrested for indecency with a child.

The victim gave Angelina County Sheriff's deputies an account of how she said Chacon assaulted her.

Prosecuting attorney, Ken Dies, began Wednesday's trial by calling witnesses to the stand, including a representative from Harold's House and the nurse that examined the victim for sexual abuse.

"The young lady who works as a SANE, sexual assault nurse examiner, Kim Riddle," said Dies. "Top notch, does a great job. And, the young ladies and young men who will be testifying, you know, they have a critical struggle ahead because they're young people and they don't always make good choices."

If found guilty, Chacon faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine.

