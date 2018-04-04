Lufkin improves to 6-0 in district play, Hudson takes down Huntington

The Lufkin Lady Pack improved to 6-o in district 12-6A as they took down College Park 10-0 by the run rule.
It was the team's Pink Out night with donations going to the American Cancer Society. The team will host Conroe on Friday night at 6:30 pm.
Alto's softball team also picked up a 15-0 win over Wells. They will play Cushing in what is considered a must win game on Friday night.
In baseball action, Hudson was able to win a close 4-2 game over Huntington. they will travel to Diboll on Friday night for a big rivalry game.
Woden beat Shelbyville 4-0. Drew Shifflet had a complete game 1 hitter with 13 strikeouts. The Eagles improve to 7-0 in district play.
