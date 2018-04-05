Jasper County Sheriff's Office: Suspect in game robbery confessed, weapon found

Officials at the Jasper County Sheriff's Office say a suspect confessed to his involvement in the armed robbery that occurred at a game room on U.S. Highway 96 on March 23

Ashton Jamal Williams, 21, of Jasper gave his confession to authorities.

A firearm that was used in the armed robbery was also recovered, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

Williams and Larry Ladarius Rawls, 22, of Jasper, were each charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery. Rawls also had an unrelated third-degree aggravated assault of a family member - impeding breath or circulation. Williams' bond amount was set at $500,000, and Rawls' collective bond amount was set at $550,000.

Chief Deputy Glenn Blank with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office

said that JCSO deputies were dispatched out to what is known as “The Game Room” on Highway 96, which is located about a mile and a half south of Jasper near the County Road 296 intersection, just after midnight on Saturday morning.

The deputies learned that a man with a shotgun entered the business and ordered a clerk to hand over cash, Blank said.

Previous story: Jasper Sheriff's Office: 2 arrests have been made in game room robbery

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All Rights Reserved.