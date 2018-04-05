Jasper County Sheriff's Office: Suspect in game robbery confessed, weapon found

Officials at the Jasper County Sheriff's Office say a suspect confessed to his involvement in the armed robbery that occurred at a game room on U.S. Highway 96.More >>
The US Postal service announced Wednesday that the downtown Lufkin post office will be closing, towards the end of April.
A Lufkin man accused of having sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl appeared in court Wednesday.
Harold's House, one of East Texas' child advocacy centers, announced Tuesday that they have officially trained staff at Brookeland ISD to recognize signs of child abuse.
A lunch and learn event is happening Thursday at the Lufkin Middle School.
