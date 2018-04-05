Update: Federal government announces Pine snake is now 'threaten - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Update: Federal government announces Pine snake is now 'threatened'

Source: KTRE Staff Source: KTRE Staff
Source: KTRE Staff Source: KTRE Staff
LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -

The federal government has announced a "threatened" listing for a burrowing snake found only in Louisiana and Texas.

According to the Associated Press, the Louisiana Pine snake, found in a few longleaf pine forests, is now a threatened species.

The Ellen Trout Zoo recently joined efforts to save the pine snake. Only four zoos across the United States were chosen for the program, which hopes to breed and then release the snakes back into the wild. 

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has listed it as endangered since 2007. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced its listing Thursday, opening a 30-day comment period, according to the AP.

The last pine snake spotted in Texas was in 2007. 

They are now becoming what is called an insurance population.

“We manage them genetically, so they'll always have the Texas genes that they need. When we can get a spot in Texas where they can be released we'll have some to put back into Texas,” said Gordon Henley, the Ellen Trout Zoo's director.

Related: Lufkin zoo creates snake breeding program

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  • East Texas NewsMore>>

  • Hudson's K9 Search and Rescue Team needing a new photo

    Hudson's K9 Search and Rescue Team needing a new photo

    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-04-05 23:41:26 GMT
    Source: KTRE staffSource: KTRE staff
    Source: KTRE staffSource: KTRE staff

    The "K9 Search and Rescue Team" with the Hudson Fire Department are usually in the business of helping people, but they're currently seeking help from the public to buy a new rescue boat. 

    More >>

    The "K9 Search and Rescue Team" with the Hudson Fire Department are usually in the business of helping people, but they're currently seeking help from the public to buy a new rescue boat. 

    More >>

  • Lufkin customers react to post office shutting its operation

    Lufkin customers react to post office shutting its operation

    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-04-05 23:37:47 GMT
    Source: KTRESource: KTRE

    The days are numbered for the post office in downtown Lufkin. Following Wednesday's announcement, many residents say they were surprised to learn the facility was closing Customers are reacting the news regarding the future of the post office. "I'm just real sorry to see it close. It think it served it's purpose very very well," said Valerie Epps, a Lufkin resident. Some customers are voicing their concerns of what will now attract more foot traffic at the main post offic...

    More >>

    The days are numbered for the post office in downtown Lufkin. Following Wednesday's announcement, many residents say they were surprised to learn the facility was closing Customers are reacting the news regarding the future of the post office. "I'm just real sorry to see it close. It think it served it's purpose very very well," said Valerie Epps, a Lufkin resident. Some customers are voicing their concerns of what will now attract more foot traffic at the main post offic...

    More >>

  • Tragic death of family member leads to scholarship fund

    Tragic death of family member leads to scholarship fund

    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-05 23:34:24 GMT

    In January, a one-vehicle crash took the life of Valerie Jasso and her cousin Jarred Pecina. 

    More >>

    In January, a one-vehicle crash took the life of Valerie Jasso and her cousin Jarred Pecina. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly