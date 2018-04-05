Update: Federal government announces Pine snake is now 'threatened'

The "K9 Search and Rescue Team" with the Hudson Fire Department are usually in the business of helping people, but they're currently seeking help from the public to buy a new rescue boat.More >>
The days are numbered for the post office in downtown Lufkin. Following Wednesday's announcement, many residents say they were surprised to learn the facility was closing Customers are reacting the news regarding the future of the post office. "I'm just real sorry to see it close. It think it served it's purpose very very well," said Valerie Epps, a Lufkin resident. Some customers are voicing their concerns of what will now attract more foot traffic at the main post office.
In January, a one-vehicle crash took the life of Valerie Jasso and her cousin Jarred Pecina.
A two-vehicle wreck in Polk County Wednesday afternoon resulted in four people getting airlifted to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
