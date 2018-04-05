First Alert: Severe storm risk has gone up for northern counties, communities

A First Alert Weather Day remains in place for late Friday night as another spring storm and cold front set their sights on the Piney Woods.

The severe weather risk outlook has now gone up to the “medium” category (see orange shaded region) for areas mainly along and north of a Rusk to Nacogdoches to San Augustine line. In other words, our far northern communities have a slightly better chance to be on the receiving end of strong-to-severe thunderstorms on Friday night, with damaging winds topping out over 60 mph still our main severe weather threat.

There is also a lesser threat of hail, but high winds will be the main concern as a line of heavy storms races south out of Northeast Texas.

It should be noted that the arrival of the main line of the storms is expected to arrive around midnight and continue into the overnight hours, finally ending by the time we approach daybreak on Saturday morning.

Since many of you may be sleeping, make sure you have a way to get watches and warnings for your area.

