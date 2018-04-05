4 victims airlifted to area hospitals after 2-vehicle wreck in Polk County

A two-vehicle wreck in Polk County Wednesday afternoon resulted in four people getting airlifted to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

Another person was taken by ambulance to a CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Livingston.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated a two-vehicle wreck that occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and FM 3126 at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A 16-year-old who was driving a 2006 Chevrolet SUV failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign on FM 3126 and drove into the path of a 2003 Jeep SUV traveling east on US 190, the press release stated.

The driver of the Jeep has been identified as Cindy Saffron, 63, of Huntsville. A medical helicopter airlifted her to Hermann Memorial Hospital in Houston for treatment of her injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial in Livingston, and three passengers in the vehicle were airlifted to a hospital in Conroe.

The wreck is still under investigation.

