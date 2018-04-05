4 victims airlifted to area hospitals after 2-vehicle wreck in P - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

4 victims airlifted to area hospitals after 2-vehicle wreck in Polk County

By Gary Bass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Raycom News Media Source: Raycom News Media
POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) -

A two-vehicle wreck in Polk County Wednesday afternoon resulted in four people getting airlifted to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

Another person was taken by ambulance to a CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Livingston.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated a two-vehicle wreck that occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and FM 3126 at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A 16-year-old who was driving a 2006 Chevrolet SUV failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign on FM 3126 and drove into the path of a 2003 Jeep SUV traveling east on US 190, the press release stated.

The driver of the Jeep has been identified as Cindy Saffron, 63, of Huntsville. A medical helicopter airlifted her to Hermann Memorial Hospital in Houston for treatment of her injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial in Livingston, and three passengers in the vehicle were airlifted to a hospital in Conroe.

The wreck is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.

  • East Texas NewsMore>>

  • Hudson's K9 Search and Rescue Team needing a new photo

    Hudson's K9 Search and Rescue Team needing a new photo

    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-04-05 23:41:26 GMT
    Source: KTRE staffSource: KTRE staff
    Source: KTRE staffSource: KTRE staff

    The "K9 Search and Rescue Team" with the Hudson Fire Department are usually in the business of helping people, but they're currently seeking help from the public to buy a new rescue boat. 

    More >>

    The "K9 Search and Rescue Team" with the Hudson Fire Department are usually in the business of helping people, but they're currently seeking help from the public to buy a new rescue boat. 

    More >>

  • Lufkin customers react to post office shutting its operation

    Lufkin customers react to post office shutting its operation

    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-04-05 23:37:47 GMT
    Source: KTRESource: KTRE

    The days are numbered for the post office in downtown Lufkin. Following Wednesday's announcement, many residents say they were surprised to learn the facility was closing Customers are reacting the news regarding the future of the post office. "I'm just real sorry to see it close. It think it served it's purpose very very well," said Valerie Epps, a Lufkin resident. Some customers are voicing their concerns of what will now attract more foot traffic at the main post offic...

    More >>

    The days are numbered for the post office in downtown Lufkin. Following Wednesday's announcement, many residents say they were surprised to learn the facility was closing Customers are reacting the news regarding the future of the post office. "I'm just real sorry to see it close. It think it served it's purpose very very well," said Valerie Epps, a Lufkin resident. Some customers are voicing their concerns of what will now attract more foot traffic at the main post offic...

    More >>

  • Tragic death of family member leads to scholarship fund

    Tragic death of family member leads to scholarship fund

    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-05 23:34:24 GMT

    In January, a one-vehicle crash took the life of Valerie Jasso and her cousin Jarred Pecina. 

    More >>

    In January, a one-vehicle crash took the life of Valerie Jasso and her cousin Jarred Pecina. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly