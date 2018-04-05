Restaurant Report- Nacogdoches - 04/05/18

Kwik Stop at 1115 South University Drive: 15 demerits for backflow preventer needed for outside hose, several drink products needed to be discarded, four-hour rule chart needed on warmer food items, hand wash sink not kept empty, paper towels needed at hand sink, southwest corner of building needed to be weatherproofed, vents not kept clean, scattered trash near dumpster needed to be picked up, leak needed to be repaired, area behind ice maker needed to be repaired, walls or floor areas not smooth and easily cleanable, paper towels needed in bathroom, and hair restraint needed in food prep area.

La Michoacana Deli and Grill at 1000 North Street: 11 demerits for hot hold temperatures for beef fajitas at the wrong temperature, one spray bottle needed to be re-labeled, use-by dates needed, thermometers not provided for cooks, coolers, warmers, and freezers, and ice scoop not stored in a clean container.

La Michocana Meat Market at 1000 North Street: 10 demerits for foods not kept covered, visible thermometers not provided for meat cases, slicers and other equipment not kept wiped down, clean and sanitary, food debris in the floor drain, and water-damaged ceiling tiles needed to be repaired or replaced.

7-Eleven at 3104 North University Drive: 9 Demerits for backflow preventer needed for outside hose bibb, discarded several pre-packaged food products, provide thermometers for all coolers and freezers, keep dumpster lids closed, and repair any areas of the store that are not smooth and easily cleanable.

La Michoacana Food Store at 1000 North Street: 9 demerits for backflow preventer needed for outside hose bibb, discarded several drink products, provide thermometers for all coolers and freezers, keep dumpsters lips closed, keep scattered trash picked up near the dumpster and in back of the building.

La Carretta at 3000 North Street: 8 demerits for improper cold hold temperatures on two food items, keep foods covered in coolers and keep boxes off of the freezer floor, keep all vents clean, keep dumpster lids closed, and replace any floor or wall areas that are not smooth and easily cleanable.

Moonlight Lounge and Restaurant at 4720 South Street: 7 demerits for discarded two dairy products, used by dates needed, discarded one knife- must be smooth and easily cleanable- and in good repair, keep vents clean, and replace any missing ceiling tiles.

Chilly Fillmore's at 203 North Street Suite #101: 4 demerits for cooler not meeting a minimum of 41 degrees, keeping dumpster lids closed, and pick up scattered trash picked up around the dumpster.

Nick's at 3601 Douglass Road: 3 demerits for not keeping bad of onions stored properly and discarded several pre-packaged food products.

Pupuseria El Pampero at 721 North University Drive: 3 demerits for label one spray bottle.

Smoothie King at 2417 North Street: 3 demerits for test strips not registering ppm for sanitizer and keep dumpster lids closed.

Pizza Hut at 3104 North University Drive: 3 demerits for backflow preventer needed for outside hose bibb.

Texas Pro Bowl Grill at 3801: 2 demerits for not keeping dumpster lids closed and replace or repair any water damaged ceiling tiles.

NacBurger 3205 North University Drive: 2 demerits for not keeping vents clean and replace or repair any water-damaged ceiling tiles.