Lufkin customers react to post office shutting its operation

The days are numbered for the post office in downtown Lufkin. Following Wednesday's announcement, many residents say they were surprised to learn the facility was closing.

Customers are reacting the news regarding the future of the post office.



"I'm just real sorry to see it close. It think it served it's purpose very very well," said Valerie Epps, a Lufkin resident.

Some customers are voicing their concerns of what will now attract more foot traffic at the main post office location off of John Reddittt Drive and Old Union Road.



"This is a nice post office. Good location. It's in and out. And sometimes the congestion over there on John Reddit . It might be more than 5 and 10 minutes and I can come in here and get right out of here," said Charles Holman, another Lufkin resident.



United States Postal Service said the downtown location is what they call a temporary suspension where it will cease to be in operation. They will move the P.O. Boxes to the main location.



One customer said this change will add more of an inconvenience.



"The one in Keltys, I live out on 69 north. I'm always at work before 10 o clock and it doesn't open til 10. And the old union is a little out of the way for me. I'm just real sad that this one has to be shut down," said Debbie Conroe, a Lufkin business owner.



Post office boxes owners are being informed that their box numbers will stay the same, but that they'll just need to get a new key before they are moved to the main location.

In a letter posted on it's door, the US Postal Service said effective April 27 the downtown facility will cease to be in operation.

