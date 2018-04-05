Lufkin ISD presented information on bond proposal at middle scho - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Lufkin ISD presented information on bond proposal at middle school

By Khyati Patel, Multi-Media journalist
Connect
Source: KTRE Source: KTRE
Source: KTRE Source: KTRE
LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -

A dozen community members and parents walked away with information regarding the upcoming Lufkin Independent School District bond proposal on Thursday.

Those in attendance toured the middle school to see the aging facility, built in 1955. The bond proposal is asking for $75 million for an overhaul of the middle school, additions to the high school, as well as the athletic fields.

"Well I think it's important for people to have the correct information," said Lynn Torres, deputy superintendent of teaching and learning. "Unless you are the provider and you are providing the facts then you know they can have misinformation. So we want to put the facts in the so that they make a concerned and deliberate decision because it is their tax dollars."

The school district said 80 percent of the bond will be invested in the middle school's construction and renovation. The remaining nearly 20 percent will be used for the athletic fields and a multi purpose facility at the high school.

Early voting begins April 23.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.

  • East Texas NewsMore>>

  • Hudson's K9 Search and Rescue Team needing a new photo

    Hudson's K9 Search and Rescue Team needing a new photo

    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-04-05 23:41:26 GMT
    Source: KTRE staffSource: KTRE staff
    Source: KTRE staffSource: KTRE staff

    The "K9 Search and Rescue Team" with the Hudson Fire Department are usually in the business of helping people, but they're currently seeking help from the public to buy a new rescue boat. 

    More >>

    The "K9 Search and Rescue Team" with the Hudson Fire Department are usually in the business of helping people, but they're currently seeking help from the public to buy a new rescue boat. 

    More >>

  • Lufkin customers react to post office shutting its operation

    Lufkin customers react to post office shutting its operation

    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-04-05 23:37:47 GMT
    Source: KTRESource: KTRE

    The days are numbered for the post office in downtown Lufkin. Following Wednesday's announcement, many residents say they were surprised to learn the facility was closing Customers are reacting the news regarding the future of the post office. "I'm just real sorry to see it close. It think it served it's purpose very very well," said Valerie Epps, a Lufkin resident. Some customers are voicing their concerns of what will now attract more foot traffic at the main post offic...

    More >>

    The days are numbered for the post office in downtown Lufkin. Following Wednesday's announcement, many residents say they were surprised to learn the facility was closing Customers are reacting the news regarding the future of the post office. "I'm just real sorry to see it close. It think it served it's purpose very very well," said Valerie Epps, a Lufkin resident. Some customers are voicing their concerns of what will now attract more foot traffic at the main post offic...

    More >>

  • Tragic death of family member leads to scholarship fund

    Tragic death of family member leads to scholarship fund

    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-05 23:34:24 GMT

    In January, a one-vehicle crash took the life of Valerie Jasso and her cousin Jarred Pecina. 

    More >>

    In January, a one-vehicle crash took the life of Valerie Jasso and her cousin Jarred Pecina. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly