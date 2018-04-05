Lufkin ISD presented information on bond proposal at middle school

A dozen community members and parents walked away with information regarding the upcoming Lufkin Independent School District bond proposal on Thursday.

Those in attendance toured the middle school to see the aging facility, built in 1955. The bond proposal is asking for $75 million for an overhaul of the middle school, additions to the high school, as well as the athletic fields.

"Well I think it's important for people to have the correct information," said Lynn Torres, deputy superintendent of teaching and learning. "Unless you are the provider and you are providing the facts then you know they can have misinformation. So we want to put the facts in the so that they make a concerned and deliberate decision because it is their tax dollars."

The school district said 80 percent of the bond will be invested in the middle school's construction and renovation. The remaining nearly 20 percent will be used for the athletic fields and a multi purpose facility at the high school.

Early voting begins April 23.

