Tragic death of family member leads to scholarship fund



In January, a one-vehicle crash took the life of Valerie Jasso and her cousin Jarred Pecina.

The two were returning home on New Year’s Day when Pecina’s vehicle drove off the roadway striking an embankment and tree before overturning.

Instead of choosing to be sad, they choose to share their love for Jasso through a scholarship fund.

“It's going to be something great,” said Uncle Ramiro Jasso. “Giving them a scholarship to help them out in college and get them through something they really want is great.”

The Valerie Jasso Scholarship will be offered to a senior on the girls’ soccer team.

“It really made me happy to know they are still going to have something for Valerie going on for many years,” said best friend and teammate Mirella Carrillo.

“It's a remembrance of her,” said best friend Jade Hernandez. “Even though she may not be here her name lives on at Diboll High School and her spirit is always on the field.”

Jasso’s friends describe her as a caring person who would've loved to help someone pay for school.

One way the family plans to raise money is hosting a cook-off this month.

“There’s going to be washer board games and bouncing houses for the kids. It’s very family oriented,” Jasso said.

Jasso said one thing Valerie loved was his cooking and the cook-off is the perfect way to represent her.

“Hopefully we get a lot of teams interested in the cook-off. It's all for fun and it doesn’t have to be a cook off team participating,” said Jasso.

If the cook-off goes well, the family plans to make the scholarship fund and cook-off an annual event.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 28, 2017 at the Neches Pines Golf Course.

Anyone interested in participating haves until April 15, 2017 to sign up.

If interested call Ramiro Jasso at (936) 676-1135.

