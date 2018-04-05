Hudson's K9 Search and Rescue Team needing a new photo - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Hudson's K9 Search and Rescue Team needing a new photo

Source: KTRE staff Source: KTRE staff
HUDSON, TX (KTRE) -

The "K9 Search and Rescue Team" with the Hudson Fire Department are usually in the business of helping people, but they're currently seeking help from the public to buy a new rescue boat.

Ricky Rodriguez, the vice president of the team, has been working with his search and rescue dog, Tex, for two years now and said that he doesn't

see how other emergency teams do the job without them.

"A dog's sense of smell is three times greater than a humans so whatever we can't smell they can," Rodriguez said.

But, Rodriguez said the SAR team has their hands tied when it comes to taking the dogs on water-located emergencies.

"We can go to seminars or whatever and we're able to use their resources," Rodriguez said. "As far as ourselves though, we do not have the resources to get on the water and train ourselves, at this time."

The few smaller boats that volunteers owned personally were taken out of commission during Hurricane Harvey's floods.

"While down there we ended up losing that boat," Rodriguez said. "They got in the water and caught a barbed wire fence."

Rodriguez and others took their experiences during Harvey and realized that, having the canine team with them would mean everything. 

"In the water there's really no way for the human eye to recognize there's a body there," Rodriguez said.

But, for dogs, following a person's smell on land, it's the same as on water. 

"Different chemicals and the different odors that the body produces will float to the top of the water," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said he believes a new rescue boat would help them serve a wider area.

"Having the resources would make us more deploy-able to other areas and different styles of calls," Rodriguez.

Those wishing to donate towards the boating fund can visit the Facebook page for Hudson's K9 SAR team and send money digitally. The SAR team is also fundraising by selling barbeque. They are currently taking order for the food that will be available April 15.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.

  • East Texas NewsMore>>

  • Hudson's K9 Search and Rescue Team needing a new photo

    Hudson's K9 Search and Rescue Team needing a new photo

    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-04-05 23:41:26 GMT
    Source: KTRE staffSource: KTRE staff
    Source: KTRE staffSource: KTRE staff

    The "K9 Search and Rescue Team" with the Hudson Fire Department are usually in the business of helping people, but they're currently seeking help from the public to buy a new rescue boat. 

    More >>

    The "K9 Search and Rescue Team" with the Hudson Fire Department are usually in the business of helping people, but they're currently seeking help from the public to buy a new rescue boat. 

    More >>

  • Lufkin customers react to post office shutting its operation

    Lufkin customers react to post office shutting its operation

    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-04-05 23:37:47 GMT
    Source: KTRESource: KTRE

    The days are numbered for the post office in downtown Lufkin. Following Wednesday's announcement, many residents say they were surprised to learn the facility was closing Customers are reacting the news regarding the future of the post office. "I'm just real sorry to see it close. It think it served it's purpose very very well," said Valerie Epps, a Lufkin resident. Some customers are voicing their concerns of what will now attract more foot traffic at the main post offic...

    More >>

    The days are numbered for the post office in downtown Lufkin. Following Wednesday's announcement, many residents say they were surprised to learn the facility was closing Customers are reacting the news regarding the future of the post office. "I'm just real sorry to see it close. It think it served it's purpose very very well," said Valerie Epps, a Lufkin resident. Some customers are voicing their concerns of what will now attract more foot traffic at the main post offic...

    More >>

  • Tragic death of family member leads to scholarship fund

    Tragic death of family member leads to scholarship fund

    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-05 23:34:24 GMT

    In January, a one-vehicle crash took the life of Valerie Jasso and her cousin Jarred Pecina. 

    More >>

    In January, a one-vehicle crash took the life of Valerie Jasso and her cousin Jarred Pecina. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly