Federal grand jury indicts Corrigan man reportedly found with explosive

A Corrigan man who police reported finding an explosive device in his home is now facing a federal charge.

Joel Reuben Lambright Jr., 44, is charged with possession of an unregistered destructive device. He was indicted on the charge Wednesday.

According to a previous report, Corrigan police served a search warrant on Aug. 15 after learning he was allegedly selling K2 from his home. When police raided his home, they reported finding K2 and what looked to be an explosive device. Explosive technicians from ATF came to the home and dismantled the device and a lab test later confirmed it contained gunpowder.

Lambright is a former prison guard and was convicted of manslaughter in March of 1995. According to an AP News Archive story, the manslaughter conviction was for the beating death of Michael McCoy, an inmate at the then-Terrell Unit in Polk County.

According to the AP story, Lambright and another TDCJ attacked McCoy in his cell after a scuffle between about a dozen prison inmates and 10 guards.

“The initial incident set off seven hours of sporadic battling between guards and prisoners, and authorities contend that guards later hunted and assaulted inmates who had participated in the attack,” the AP story stated.

According to the indictment, Lambright’s device had a fuse extending from the top and a metal lid.

He faces up to 10 years on the charge.

