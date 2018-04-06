Diboll man accused of sexually assaulting girl

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Diboll man accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 10.

Clifford Matthew Barbutes, 34, is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault. His bond has not yet been set.

According to the arrest affidavit, the girl made an outcry on March 20th.

The affidavit states Barbutes was arrested in 2002 in Bell County for sexual assault of a child and he received probation, which was revoked to five years in prison in 2005.

A warrant for his arrest was signed on March 28.

