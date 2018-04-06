Tornado watch, storm warnings issued for multiple Deep East Texas counties

East Texas News Weekend airs on Saturday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., and also on Sunday at 10 p.m. East Texas Now airs from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., from noon to 4 p.m. and from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Watch Good Morning East Texas every weekday from 4:30-7 a.m., East Texas MidDay at 11:30 a.m., East Texas News at 4 and 5 p.m. and KLTV 7 News at 6 and 10 p.m. GMET Weekend airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. East Texas News Weekend airs on Saturday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., and also on Sunday at 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch and storm warnings for multiple counties in East Texas through 11 p.m. Friday.

THIS STORY WILL CONTINUE TO UPDATE AS NEW WATCHES AND WARNINGS ARE ISSUED. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.

Mobile users click here to view live updates.

12:15 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued: for Angelina; Nacogdoches; Sabine and San Augustine counties through 12:45 a.m. Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

11 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until midnight for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Sabine, and San Augustine counties.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Sabine and San Augustine counties through 12 a.m.

10:50 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 11 p.m. for Sabine, Nacogdoches, Shelby, Angelina, San Augustine and Sabine counties through 11 p.m.

"At 10:40 PM, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Martinsville, or 19 miles southwest of Center, moving southeast at 20 mph. Other strong to severe thunderstorms were indicated 5 miles north of Appleby, also moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail."

10:03 P.M.

Severe Thunderstorm warning is extended till 11 p.m. for Angelina, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby.

9:17 P.M.

Severe Thunderstorm warning is in effect for Angelina, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby until 10 p.m.

8:45 p.m.

Tornado warning for Shelby, San Augustine counties through 9:15 p.m.



8:20 p.m.

The tornado warning has been canceled.

8:10 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Shelby County through 8:45 p.m.

7:44 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning until 8:30 p.m. for Panola, Rusk and Shelby counties.

The National Weather Service issued alerts for the following counties: Angelina; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur and Wood counties.

To watch live coverage, mobile users should click here.

Are you prepared for inclement weather? Stay up-to-date with current and future conditions with our KTRE Weather app! Click here to download the KTRE app for iPhone or Android.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.