East Texas Mechanical Mayhem invades Lufkin

The monster trucks of East Texas Mechanical Mayhem have invaded Lufkin.

Trucks will roar through the George H. Henderson Expo Center on April 6-7. Fans will be able to see racing between Tantrum, Dirt Eater, Monster Patrol and Predator.

"You get to feel the trucks go by and feel the horsepower," Predator driver Allen Pezo said. "There is no bad seat. You are up close and see everything."

The nigh will consist of racing, a wheelie competition and freestyle. The drivers are looking ready to give the fans a thrill.

"We break a wheel off here and break a wheel off there," Dire Eater driver Ron Nelson said. "Fans like to see us tear things up that we hate to tear up."

More on the event can be found here.

Copyright 2018 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.