Child advocates plant blue pinwheels on Nacogdoches County courthouse lawn

Child advocates participate in the planting of blue pinwheels on the Nacogdoches County Courthouse lawn in honor of foster children. (Source: KTRE Staff)

at Scott of Nacogdoches participates in a Child Abuse Awareness event. The Boy Scout is raising funds for the Rainbow Room that serves foster children. (Source: KTRE Staff)

There are 158 children in Nacogdoches, San Augustine, and Shelby counties in foster care tonight.

Not one of them is ever forgotten by the child advocates who want others to remember. They placed a blue pinwheel for each child on the Nacogdoches County Courthouse lawn. Passersby should know long after Child Abuse Awareness Month is over the number of foster children is likely to go up.

"It varies. We typically serve in a year's time about 276 children because children do come into care and some leave care throughout the year,” said Tonya Harris, CASA’s executive director. “Recently, within the last two weeks we've seen, I believe, eight children come into foster care."

A Boy Scout named Nat Scott was at today's event. He's raising funds for backpacks for foster children served by the Rainbow Room. Click here for the link to his Together We Rise fundraising page.

