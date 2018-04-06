Lufkin boy first to attend Scripps National Spelling Bee

Last year, two East Texas brothers entered the Spellebrity Video Contest in hopes to see the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Unfortunately, Tristan and Axel Minguez didn't accumulate enough votes to attend, but this year, Tristan will be competing in the spelling bee.

Tristan said this opportunity is a reason everyone should shoot for the stars and never give up.

“It makes you more intelligent as a character and a person,” Tristan said.

Minguez has competed in the local Kiwanis and Homeschool Educators Spelling Bee for the past five years, Tristan said.

This year, he gets to share his love of spelling by competing at the national spelling bee.

“I’m just so thankful to have this opportunity out of, you know, about 900 people that have applied,” Tristan said.

Tristan said the new RSVBee program allowed 225 people that didn't make state the opportunity to apply for the spelling bee.

“We got this email that said, 'Do you want to go to Washington D.C. or not?' and I said, 'Seize the day,'” Tristan said.

Tristan has been doing just that, using four hours a day to study.

“Like, if we're in the car or eating in the restaurant, you know, we try to stump him with spelling words,” said mother Mahal Minguez.

To help send Tristan to the spelling bee in D.C., a GoFundMe is posted on Mrs. Minguez’s Facebook page.

“Homeschoolers don't really get the support of the whole school where we can get fundraisers and stuff, so we just need the support of whoever that wants to give,” Mahal said.

This is the last year Tristan qualifies for the spelling bee, so he's making the most of it.

“I'm just really thankful to be a part of this. Watching it on TV and now being a part of it is really wild. It's my wildest dream coming true,” Tristan said.

The National Spelling Bee will take place from May 27 to June 1.

If you're interested in supporting Tristan’s trip, click the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/tristan-scripps-natl-spelling-bee?donorname=Heather+Held

