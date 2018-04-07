Lufkin car dealership sees building destroyed by strong winds

Lufkin's Pitser Garrison Convention Center hosted it's second Tomé Catering "Chopped" style cooking competition, Saturday.More >>
Lufkin's Pitser Garrison Convention Center hosted it's second Tomé Catering "Chopped" style cooking competition, Saturday.More >>
The National Weather Service confirmed no tornadoes touched down in the Lufkin area, but, "merging storms" created winds as high as 60 mph, which ended up taking off the room and destroying one side of a building at the Al Meyer Ford dealership.More >>
The National Weather Service confirmed no tornadoes touched down in the Lufkin area, but, "merging storms" created winds as high as 60 mph, which ended up taking off the room and destroying one side of a building at the Al Meyer Ford dealership.More >>
A Tornado Watch has been issued for multiple counties in East Texas through 11 p.m. Friday.More >>
A Tornado Watch has been issued for multiple counties in East Texas through 11 p.m. Friday.More >>
Last year to two East Texas brothers entered the Spellebrity Video Contest in hopes to see the Scripps National Spelling Bee.More >>
Last year to two East Texas brothers entered the Spellebrity Video Contest in hopes to see the Scripps National Spelling Bee.More >>
A Lufkin Middle School teacher has been helping her students learn about World War II, by having them collect paper clips to represent all those affected.More >>
A Lufkin Middle School teacher has been helping her students learn about World War II, by having them collect paper clips to represent all those affected.More >>