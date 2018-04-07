Lufkin car dealership sees building destroyed by strong winds

The National Weather Service confirmed no tornadoes touched down in the Lufkin area, but, "merging storms" created winds as high as 60 mph, which ended up taking off the room and destroying one side of a building at the Al Meyer Ford dealership.

"So, unfortunate we had a vehicle inside," said sales manager, Jerald Hale. "It was crushed."

Staff report that no one was hurt and that the roof was located, 200 yards away, in a nearby field.

"You don't put into perspective until you see something like that," Hale said. "You don't think of wind being able to do that sort of damage, but the roof was actually picked up. So, a lot of damage done in a short period of time."

According to the National Weather Service, straight line winds were reported in the area and are likely to blame for the trees down on Harper Lane, just behind the dealership

"A lot of lightning like at daytime, but a bad thunderstorm we had," said Harper Lane resident, Jose Cantu.

Cantu's house stood only feet away from where the dealership's roof landed.

He said he understood that his night could have been much worse.

"Thank you, God because it didn't hit the house," Cantu said. "But, it was close."

The dealership also took damage to their roof along with a few leaks inside, but Hale said he is just thankful the storm hit so late.

"A lot of excitement last night," Hale said. "But, luckily it was after hours and no one was in the building to be hurt."

Hale estimated that the cost of the overall damage to the property to be close to two hundred thousand dollars.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.