Lufkin's second "Tomé Catering Chopped Competition" gives money to school programs

Lufkin's Pitser Garrison Convention Center hosted it's second Tomé Catering "Chopped" style cooking competition, Saturday.

The competition included six teams this year, from businesses like Real Graphics, Huntington State Bank, and Fit Kitchen.

Each team was given a mystery basket of ingredients, in true "chopped" style, and then had 30 minutes to complete a dish.

Judges from Brookshire Brothers and St. Luke's ended up testing three courses to find the winner. But, the founder of the competition and owner of Tomé Catering, Britany Vinson, said that the competition's proceeds going towards culinary arts high school programs is the important part.

"Just to inspire kids to know that there's hope out there, if you want to go to the next level," Vinson said. "Because I had several people and things along the way that helped me get where I am. So, I always want to give back and be able to give to others and help them on their journey."

The team from Huntington State Bank are the competition's winners for the second year in a row.

$250 was given to each of the culinary programs from Hudson, Diboll, Central, and Lufkin schools.

And, $1,000 was given to the Hudson High School AV Group, who helped broadcast the event online.

