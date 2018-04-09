Cade Foehner's solo hits right note with 'American Idol' judges

Live video from KTRE News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KTRE News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

An East Texas musician who made it into the Top 24 on "American Idol" struck the right chord with judges during his solo performance Monday night.

Cade Foehner performed a rendition of Jimi Hendrix's "All Along the Watchtower" for his American Idol 2018 Top 24 Solo performance. The soulful performance was so good it made "Katy Perry pass out," according to the show's website.

Foehner, 21, grew up in Shelbyville. In August he auditioned in Dallas for the show. He was selected for the Top 50 and then made it into the Top 24 with a performance of Kaleo's "No Good."

Fans may associate the East Texan with the distinctive feather attached to his guitar.

Foehner spoke with KTRE previously about his journey in the competition so far. You can read about his experience being on the show here.

