Cade Foehner's solo hits right note with 'American Idol' judges - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Cade Foehner's solo hits right note with 'American Idol' judges

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
Connect

Live video from KTRE News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KTRE News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Cade Foehner (Source: KTRE) Cade Foehner (Source: KTRE)
SHELBY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) -

An East Texas musician who made it into the Top 24 on "American Idol" struck the right chord with judges during his solo performance Monday night.

Cade Foehner performed a rendition of Jimi Hendrix's "All Along the Watchtower" for his American Idol 2018 Top 24 Solo performance. The soulful performance was so good it made "Katy Perry pass out," according to the show's website.

Foehner, 21, grew up in Shelbyville. In August he auditioned in Dallas for the show. He was selected for the Top 50 and then made it into the Top 24 with a performance of Kaleo's "No Good."

Fans may associate the East Texan with the distinctive feather attached to his guitar.

Foehner spoke with KTRE previously about his journey in the competition so far. You can read about his experience being on the show here.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.

  • East Texas NewsMore>>

  • Foehner makes it to top 24 of 'Idol'

    Foehner makes it to top 24 of 'Idol'

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:24:19 GMT

    In what appeared to be an easy decision for judges, Shelbyville native Cade Foehner advanced to the round of 24 in Monday night's episode of "American Idol."

    More >>

    In what appeared to be an easy decision for judges, Shelbyville native Cade Foehner advanced to the round of 24 in Monday night's episode of "American Idol."

    More >>

  • First alert weather day has been declared for Friday

    First alert weather day has been declared for Friday

    Monday, April 9 2018 8:42 AM EDT2018-04-09 12:42:59 GMT

    Another strong storm system will be moving through the Central U.S. late this week.

    More >>

    Another strong storm system will be moving through the Central U.S. late this week.

    More >>

  • Lufkin Police Department invests in tactical robot

    Lufkin Police Department invests in tactical robot

    Sunday, April 8 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-04-09 00:44:00 GMT
    (Source: KTRE)(Source: KTRE)

    After seeing a need for alternative solutions during high-risk situations, the Lufkin Police Department unveiled a tactical robot with added upgrades this week. Now, whirring around in the hallways of the station is the newest gadget: the rescue robot. "It's to assist in the safety in citizens and safety of officers," said Cody Jackson, a detective with the Lufkin Police Department. City of Lufkin made the decision to invest in the $36,000 robot after seeing a ...

    More >>

    After seeing a need for alternative solutions during high-risk situations, the Lufkin Police Department unveiled a tactical robot with added upgrades this week. Now, whirring around in the hallways of the station is the newest gadget: the rescue robot. "It's to assist in the safety in citizens and safety of officers," said Cody Jackson, a detective with the Lufkin Police Department. City of Lufkin made the decision to invest in the $36,000 robot after seeing a ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly