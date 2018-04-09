Cade Foehner's solo hits right note with 'American Idol' judges

Live video from KTRE News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KTRE News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
In what appeared to be an easy decision for judges, Shelbyville native Cade Foehner advanced to the round of 24 in Monday night's episode of "American Idol."More >>
Another strong storm system will be moving through the Central U.S. late this week.More >>
After seeing a need for alternative solutions during high-risk situations, the Lufkin Police Department unveiled a tactical robot with added upgrades this week. Now, whirring around in the hallways of the station is the newest gadget: the rescue robot. "It's to assist in the safety in citizens and safety of officers," said Cody Jackson, a detective with the Lufkin Police Department. City of Lufkin made the decision to invest in the $36,000 robot after seeing a ...More >>
Lufkin's Pitser Garrison Convention Center hosted it's second Tomé Catering "Chopped" style cooking competition, Saturday.More >>
The National Weather Service confirmed no tornadoes touched down in the Lufkin area, but, "merging storms" created winds as high as 60 mph, which ended up taking off the room and destroying one side of a building at the Al Meyer Ford dealership.More >>
