Angelina County balloon release honors victims of child abuse

April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month and Monday morning in Angelina County, dozens of balloons were released to honor victims of child abuse.

In partnership with The Child Welfare Board, Harolds House, Family Crisis Center and CASA, Lufkin Community Partners seeks to raise awareness for abused children and to educate the public about a growing caseload for CPS workers.

"It's to draw attention to the problem of child abuse in our community," said Wayne Haglung, president of the Angelina County Welfare Board. "And it is to raise awareness and educate the community about their obligations to report suspected child abuse or neglect and support the agencies who are helping those kids who are already in the system."

To report an instance of child abuse, call 1-800 252-5400.

