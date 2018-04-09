Nacogdoches PD traffic stop results in felony drug arrest, seizu - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches PD traffic stop results in felony drug arrest, seizure of 14 lbs. of weed, gun

By Gary Bass, Digital Content Producer
Jaquan Williams (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail) Jaquan Williams (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)
NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a Greenville, Mississippi man on five felony and misdemeanor charges and seized ecstasy, Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, and about 14 pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop on Northwest Stallings Drive on April 6.

Jaquan Martray Williams, 26, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams charge, two third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance charges, a third-degree felony possession of marijuana between 5 and 50 pounds charge, and a Class A misdemeanor unlawfully carrying a weapon charge. No bail amounts have been set for his charges yet.

According to the arrest affidavit, East Texas News obtained on Monday, an NPD officer stopped the vehicle that Williams was driving at about 4:41 p.m. on April 6. While the officer was talking to Williams, the officer allegedly noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

At that point, the NPD officer did a probable cause search of the vehicle and located about 14 pounds of marijuana, ecstasy, Hydrocodone, and Oxycodone the affidavit stated. There were no prescriptions for the latter two drugs.

The officer also found a Glock handgun in the vehicle, the affidavit stated.

Williams allegedly admitted to ownership of the contraband after he was informed of his Miranda rights.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.

