Hudson, Central, Diboll sending teams to regional golf tournaments

The UIL Regional Golf Tournaments will have plenty of East Texas talent.

On Monday the Hudson boys and girls teams swept their district tournament at Neches Pines Golf Course in Diboll. Diboll came in second on both sides as well. Both teams will be moving on to the regional Tournament in Huntsville on April 23-26.

Last week, the Central boys team won their third straight district title and will be playing in Brenham for the chance to go to state at the 3A level.

