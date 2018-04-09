Lufkin cheerleader heading to TVCC for college rodeo

It was a big morning at Lufkin High School Monday as Mackenzie Foley signed with Trinity Valley Community College for college rodeo.

Foley is a cheerleader at Lufkin high school but her heart has always been set on the rodeo arena.

"I have been in the rodeo since I was 2 [years-old]," Foley said. "When I was in junior high I had cousins in college rodeo and I wanted to do that just like they did. I have been to state the last 7 years and I figured I just wanted to take it to the next level."

Foley said the atmosphere in Athens attracted her to the program. The program was attracted to Foley by her work ethic.

"She is just a great athlete and great kid," TVCC Rodeo Coach Brent Branton said. "It is more than an then an athlete. It is a lifestyle. That is what they do every day. Every hour you are thinking of practice."

Foley still has the state rodeo in Abilene in June before heading off to college. She plans on doing her basic classes in Athens before transferring to a traditional university to get a degree in nursing.

