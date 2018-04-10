Shelbyville's Cade Foehner speaks about his experiences on 'Amer - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Shelbyville's Cade Foehner speaks about his experiences on 'American Idol'

Cade Foehner (Source: KTRE) Cade Foehner (Source: KTRE)
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) -

An East Texas musician who made it into the Top 24 on "American Idol" struck the right chord with judges during his solo performance Sunday night and his duet with Bishop Briggs on Monday night.

Cade Foehner, of Shelbyville, performed the song "Never Tear Us Apart," with Briggs. 

On Sunday night,  Foehner performed a rendition of Jimi Hendrix's "All Along the Watchtower" for his American Idol 2018 Top 24 Solo performance. 

The soulful performance was so good it made "Katy Perry pass out," according to the show's website.

Foehner, 21, grew up in Shelbyville. In August he auditioned in Dallas for the show. He was selected for the Top 50 and then made it into the Top 24 with a performance of Kaleo's "No Good."

Fans may associate the East Texan with the distinctive feather attached to his guitar.

Foehner spoke with KTRE previously about his journey in the competition so far. You can read about his experience being on the show here.

